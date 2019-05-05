12-year-old boy charged with murder in fatal shooting of 10-year-old brother

Posted 2:59 pm, May 5, 2019, by
Police lights (Getty Images)

CONROE, Texas — Authorities say a 12-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his 10-year-old brother in Texas.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said deputies on Saturday afternoon, May 4 responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting in Conroe, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Houston. Authorities found the 10-year-old with a single gunshot wound to his chest area.

The child was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Authorities said the 12-year-old was placed in custody in the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Further details of the shooting were not released. Authorities said it was an active investigation.

