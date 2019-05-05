× Police: Body found partially submerged near retention pond used for fishing in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A body was found partially submerged near a retention pond used for fishing in Mount Pleasant during a welfare check on Sunday, May 5.

According to police, on Sunday morning, they received a request from the Fox Lake Police Department in Illinois to check the welfare of an individual who had not been seen or heard from in more than a day. Cellphone tower information indicated the individual’s phone was operating in the south central area of Mount Pleasant.

Information from the family suggested the individual might have been fishing in Mount Pleasant.

The individual’s vehicle was found near S. Oakes Road and Durand Avenue — near a retention pond often used for fishing. The person’s body was found partially submerged in the pond.

The body was taken to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

Police said the initial investigation did not reveal anything suspicious.