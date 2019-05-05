Police seek help locating suspect in fatal shooting near 27th and Hayes

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Sunday, May 5 asked for help locating Victor Cintron Jr., 23, wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Friday afternoon, May 3 near 27th and Hayes.

Police described Cintron Jr. as Hispanic, standing 5’11” tall, weighing 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to contact MPD.

Lexi Rivera said her boyfriend, Jose Rodriguez, 22, was killed in the shooting as he drove in a vehicle near 27th and Hayes.

Rivera was in the vehicle when the shooting happened. She said Rodriguez threw his body over her to save her life.

“We didn’t have a chance,” said Rivera. “We were holding hands. He just looked at me and covered me.”

Rivera said they were driving near 27th and Hayes when they noticed a familiar face.

“All of a sudden, we’re at the stop and here he came, flying around us, around from my door. Cut us off and just wouldn’t stop shooting,” said Rivera.

Rivera said Rodriguez threw his body on top of her, sacrificing his own life so she could live.

“I caught a bullet fragment in my leg, but other than that, Jose took them all for me,” said Rivera.

The suspect drove off.

Loved ones gathered in the spot of the shooting on Saturday, May 4, to remember a life taken suddenly.

“He protected us all with his life. We’re just lost,” Rivera said.

Rivera said her boyfriend was a family man, excited for a baby on the way.

“Somebody who respected and loved people was taken because of ignorance,” said Rivera.

She said she’s thankful Rivera was there to protect her, but heartbroken he lost his life.

“Keep everybody close and just stop the ignorance. Just stop. Our city could be known for so much more,” Rivera said.