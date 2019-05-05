Watch live: Memorial service for Riley Howell, killed in shooting on UNC Charlotte campus

Police seek help locating suspect in fatal shooting near 27th and Hayes

Posted 5:08 pm, May 5, 2019, by , Updated at 05:24PM, May 5, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Sunday, May 5 asked for help locating Victor Cintron Jr., 23, wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Friday afternoon, May 3 near 27th and Hayes.

Police described Cintron Jr. as Hispanic, standing 5’11” tall, weighing 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to contact MPD.

Lexi Rivera said her boyfriend, Jose Rodriguez, 22, was killed in the shooting as he drove in a vehicle near 27th and Hayes.

Fatal shooting near S. 27th and Forest Home in Milwaukee

Jose Rodriguez, Lexi Rivera

Rivera was in the vehicle when the shooting happened. She said Rodriguez threw his body over her to save her life.

“We didn’t have a chance,” said Rivera. “We were holding hands. He just looked at me and covered me.”

Rivera said they were driving near 27th and Hayes when they noticed a familiar face.

“All of a sudden, we’re at the stop and here he came, flying around us, around from my door. Cut us off and just wouldn’t stop shooting,” said Rivera.

Fatal shooting near S. 27th and Forest Home in Milwaukee

Shooting near 27th and Hayes

Rivera said Rodriguez threw his body on top of her, sacrificing his own life so she could live.

Jose Rodriguez

“I caught a bullet fragment in my leg, but other than that, Jose took them all for me,” said Rivera.

The suspect drove off.

Loved ones gathered in the spot of the shooting on Saturday, May 4, to remember a life taken suddenly.

“He protected us all with his life. We’re just lost,” Rivera said.

Rivera said her boyfriend was a family man, excited for a baby on the way.

Lexi Rivera

“Somebody who respected and loved people was taken because of ignorance,” said Rivera.

She said she’s thankful Rivera was there to protect her, but heartbroken he lost his life.

“Keep everybody close and just stop the ignorance. Just stop. Our city could be known for so much more,” Rivera said.

Fatal shooting near S. 27th and Forest Home in Milwaukee

Fatal shooting near S. 27th and Forest Home in Milwaukee

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.