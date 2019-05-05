Watch live: Memorial service for Riley Howell, killed in shooting on UNC Charlotte campus

Russian officials: 41 died on burning plane in Moscow

Posted 4:52 pm, May 5, 2019, by , Updated at 04:54PM, May 5, 2019

MOSCOW — A fiery airliner accident at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport killed 41 people, a spokeswoman for Russia’s Investigative Committee says.

The death toll from Sunday evening’s accident was announced at a briefing early Monday by committee spokeswoman Elena Markovskaya, who said 37 people survived.

The fire aboard the Sukhoi SSJ100 regional jet flown by Russia’s flagship carrier Aeroflot broke out after the plane made a hard emergency landing.

Video on Russian television shows fire bursting from the plane’s underside as it landed. The plane had taken off from the airport bound for Murmansk, but turned back after encountering unspecified problems in the air.

