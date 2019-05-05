Walk MS Milwaukee brings passionate people together for a powerful cause

MILWAUKEE -- On Sunday, May 5, the fight to end MS made its way to the Henry Maier Festival Park for Walk MS Milwaukee. Christina stopped by the event to learn about the efforts to end MS.

About Walk MS Milwaukee (website)

Walk MS brings together passionate people who connect in communities nationwide and raise funds to change the world for everyone affected by multiple sclerosis.

With nearly 300,000 people fundraising and volunteering each year, Walk MS has generated more than $1 billion toward our mission. Each step you take is backed by a supportive community. Together, we are stronger. Together, we will end MS forever.

Walk MS is the place to connect with others affected by MS and to learn more about the services and support offered by the National MS Society. Walk MS routes are fully accessible, with distance options of 1 and 3 miles. Throughout the day, you'll receive support from our dedicated volunteers to ensure your day goes smoothly.