Muffins many ways: One recipe you can tweak to fit your mom’s taste for Mother’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- This Mother's Day why not make mom some muffins! Jennifer Goldbeck with Delicately Delicious joins Real Milwaukee with a muffin recipe you can modify many ways.

Anything Muffin Recipe Base (From Fine Cooking Magazine)

3 1/2 cups unbleached all purpose flour

1 TBSP plus 1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1 1/3 cups granulated sugar

10 TBSP unsalted butter, melted and cooled

1 cup whole milk, at room temp

1 cup sour cream, at room temp

2 large eggs, at room temp

1 large egg yolk, at room temp

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a standard muffin tin with paper liners and spray the top with non stick cooking spray.

Measure flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt into a large bowl. Use a whisk to fluff and combine In a medium bowl, whisk the sugar, butter, milk, sour cream, eggs and egg yolk until well blended. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry, and gently fold together with a large spatula until barely combined. The batter will be lumpy and their will still be streaks of flour. Add mix-in’s of your choice and gently fold until distributed, being careful not to over mix. Divide the batter evenly among the muffin cups (almost all the way full). Top with garnish (optional). Bake for 30-40 minutes, until muffins are golden brown and spring back when pressed.

Potential Add-ins:

Extracts — 1/2-1 tsp to taste

Orange or Lemon Zest — up to 2 tsp or to taste

Nuts — up to 3/4 cup toasted, chopped nuts

Fruits — up to 1 1/2 cups fresh or frozen, drained or patted dry to decrease liquid

Dried Spices — 1/2-3/4 tsp or to taste

Garnishes to sprinkle on pre-baking:

Chopped nuts, chocolate chips, sugar, raw sugar, brown sugar, crumb topping (see recipe below), granola

Crumb Topping Recipe

3 TBSP cold butter, cut into small cubes

1/2 cup flour

3 1/2 TBSP sugar or brown sugar

Mash butter, flour and sugar together in a bowl with a fork until crumbly.

Tips and tricks