Muffins many ways: One recipe you can tweak to fit your mom’s taste for Mother’s Day

MILWAUKEE -- This Mother's Day why not make mom some muffins! Jennifer Goldbeck with Delicately Delicious joins Real Milwaukee with a muffin recipe you can modify many ways.
Anything Muffin Recipe Base (From Fine Cooking Magazine)
- 3 1/2 cups unbleached all purpose flour
- 1 TBSP plus 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 1/3 cups granulated sugar
- 10 TBSP unsalted butter, melted and cooled
- 1 cup whole milk, at room temp
- 1 cup sour cream, at room temp
- 2 large eggs, at room temp
- 1 large egg yolk, at room temp
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a standard muffin tin with paper liners and spray the top with non stick cooking spray.
- Measure flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt into a large bowl. Use a whisk to fluff and combine
- In a medium bowl, whisk the sugar, butter, milk, sour cream, eggs and egg yolk until well blended.
- Pour the wet ingredients into the dry, and gently fold together with a large spatula until barely combined. The batter will be lumpy and their will still be streaks of flour.
- Add mix-in’s of your choice and gently fold until distributed, being careful not to over mix.
- Divide the batter evenly among the muffin cups (almost all the way full).
- Top with garnish (optional).
- Bake for 30-40 minutes, until muffins are golden brown and spring back when pressed.
Potential Add-ins:
- Extracts — 1/2-1 tsp to taste
- Orange or Lemon Zest — up to 2 tsp or to taste
- Nuts — up to 3/4 cup toasted, chopped nuts
- Fruits — up to 1 1/2 cups fresh or frozen, drained or patted dry to decrease liquid
- Dried Spices — 1/2-3/4 tsp or to taste
Garnishes to sprinkle on pre-baking:
Chopped nuts, chocolate chips, sugar, raw sugar, brown sugar, crumb topping (see recipe below), granola
Crumb Topping Recipe
- 3 TBSP cold butter, cut into small cubes
- 1/2 cup flour
- 3 1/2 TBSP sugar or brown sugar
- Mash butter, flour and sugar together in a bowl with a fork until crumbly.
Tips and tricks
- DO NOT OVERMIX
- In addition to golden brown color and a springy top, look for the tops to be “set” (they don’t look raw and don’t move when you jiggle the pan).
- When choosing add-ins be cautious of adding liquid — more is not always better. For example, fruits give off water when cut, mixed and baked.