‘The Situation’ of MTV’s ‘Jersey Shore’ posts to Instagram while in prison for tax fraud

“Jersey Shore” cast member Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is in the middle of an eight-month sentence in federal prison for tax fraud, but it isn’t stopping him from posting pictures to his Instagram.

He posted in Instagram shots with his wife and with two of his Jersey Shore castmates, Vinny Guadagnino and DJ Pauly D.

“Tough Times Don’t Last, Tough People Do,” he captioned the pictures.

The photos were also posted to his Facebook page.

Guadagnino commented on the post: “Why this dude glowing more than me and he locked up,” he wrote.

DJ Pauly D also commented, “#FREEBDS !!!!!! Miss u my brother!!!”

Sorrentino reported to Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in upstate New York in January.

He and his brother were charged in 2014 with tax offenses related to nearly $9 million in income.

Sorrentino is housed in a minimum-security offender section of the prison.