Burglar steals gun, Taser and baton from California sheriff’s deputy’s home

Posted 2:21 pm, May 7, 2019, by

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. – A San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy is without a gun and other law enforcement equipment after someone took it from a Fontana area home Monday.

The unknown suspect, or suspects, got into the deputy’s home between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. after gaining access to the backyard and entering through a back door, the Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

The intruder stole multiple items, including a fully loaded Glock Model 17, from the deputy’s Sam Brown belt after locating it on the bedroom floor.

Also stolen were two additional fully loaded magazines, a department issued X2 Taser and a Rapid Containment Baton, the news release stated.

It was unclear if the deputy’s door was locked or if any other items were taken from the home during the burglary.

