‘Going to be great:’ MPS breaks ground on Pulaski HS football field project

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) students are getting a brand new football field, thanks to some help from the Green Bay Packers. On Tuesday, May 7, there was a groundbreaking ceremony at Casimir Pulaski High School.

The plan includes installing synthetic turf, new goal posts and new soccer goals, with the field expected to be ready for the start of school in fall 2019.

"Our young people get a golden opportunity to have a wonderful field with synthetic turf. Not grass -- synthetic," said Keith Posley, MPS superintendent.

Posley and Pulaski students were joined by Mark Murphy, president and CEO of the Green Bay Packers, and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett for the ceremony.

"It's going to be great. We had giant pits in our fields," said Brandon Damman, junior at Casimir Pulaski High School.

Damman said their old field was dangerous.

"We'd always hurt our ankles. I mean, it hurts, but you got to get up and play through it," said Damman.

Over the past five years, stadiums were renovated at Custer High School, South Division High School, and Vincent High School. Pulaski’s stadium received new seating and a new press box several years ago. The new turf will make the field safer and bring the field up to the same level of quality found in schools around the state.

"We can play better. There's going to be a better surface. We're not going to hurt ourselves on the field," said Damman.

"The water runs off. The water doesn't sit on it. Grass, you have to always be reseeding and replanting, and that's not what you have to do with synthetic," said Posley.

MPS officials said more than $250,000 in funding was provided by the Green Bay Packers, the NFL Foundation, and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) Milwaukee.

In addition to renovating the field, Posley said they also plan on repaving the track and re-centering some of the other amenities nearby.