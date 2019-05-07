MPD: Officer-involved shooting near 7th and Mitchell ends with 1 subject dead, another injured

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at 7th and Mitchell Streets on the city’s south side.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said officers were in the area conducting surveillance related to a homicide case near 27th and Hayes from last Friday. During this time, two subjects approached a vehicle, one concealing his face with a handgun. The officers, who were apparently in plain clothes, believed they were going to be robbed. The officers then used deadly force on the subjects. One of those subjects died from his injuries. A second suspect fled from officers and was eventually taken into custody after a short pursuit.

One suspect in the 27th and Hayes homicide, Victor Cintron, remains on the run — police do not have him in custody at this time, the police chief said.

There were three Milwaukee police officers involved in this incident. One officer is a 40-year-old male who is a 20-year veteran of the department — and assigned to the special investigations division. The second officer is a 36-year-old male with 12 years on the force. The third officer, who apprehended the second suspect, is a 51-year-old male with 27 years on the department. No officers were hurt in this incident.

Again, Milwaukee police are still searching for Victor Cintron — the main suspect wanted in connection with the 27th and Hayes homicide last Friday. It is not clear whether there was any connection between the two men that police engaged and Cintron. Police were in the area because they believed Cintron was hiding out in a home in the neighborhood.

Waukesha police will be handling the investigation into this officer-involved shooting.

