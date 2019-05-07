× Tennessee man kidnapped for allegedly not paying his rent, then has his Church’s Chicken dinner stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped and threatened to shoot his former roommate over a disagreement before stealing his Church’s chicken.

The victim told police he was walking down Goodwyn Street after having just stopped at Church’s Chicken Monday when he was suddenly stopped by two men, one of whom was armed with a gun. They took his cellphone and then told him he would have to wait there with them until Courtney Peterson arrived. If he tried to leave, he would be shot.

After a brief argument once Peterson arrived, the victim was taken to a home on Huntcliff where he said he was held for two hours. That’s when the suspects allegedly took his debit card and his Church’s chicken.

Police didn’t say how the victim escaped. However, they did reveal that the whole thing was the result of Peterson believing the victim owed him $300 for rent and stole some of his things.

Peterson was charged with kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.