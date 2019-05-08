Indiana sheriff’s office offering drug dealers chance to turn in their competition with easy-to-complete form

VERNON, Ind. – The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office has come up with a creative way to get drug dealers off the street.

Sheriff William Kenny Freeman shared an easy-to-use form on the department’s Facebook page with a headline reading “ATTENTION DRUG DEALERS!”

The form goes on to say that dealers wary of excess competition and declining profits can look no further than the sheriff’s office for relief. By providing information such as a competitor’s name, products, license plate number and days with increased activity, a dealer can rest assured his competition will no longer be an issue.

The form, which includes the sheriff’s email address, has been shared over 1,000 times.