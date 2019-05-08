‘Clinching game:’ Fans get fired up for Bucks vs. Celtics Game 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Fans are gearing up for another Milwaukee Bucks' playoff game at Fiserv Forum Wednesday night, May 8. Along with the excitement comes new playoff gear.

Apparel is going fast in the Bucks Pro Shop, especially anything with Giannis Antetokounmpo's name on it.

The gear is just part of the excitement surrounding the Bucks' playoff run.

"Plenty of opportunities whether you have a ticket to the game or just want to come down and be a part of it with fans to celebrate what we hope is going to be a clinching game," said Dustin Godsey, Chief Marketing Officer for the Milwaukee Bucks.

If the Bucks win against the Boston Celtics Wednesday night, they'll move on to the Eastern Conference Finals.