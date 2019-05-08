× Delafield officers awarded for restraining suicidal driver who tried running into traffic

DELAFIELD — Four Delafield police officers were awarded Monday, May 6 for their efforts saving the life of a suicidal woman on I-94 in December 2018.

In a Facebook post, police said Officers Schrubbe, Walker, and Hoffman and Lieutenant Nyren responded to assist with a crash on I-94. While talking with the occupants, the driver attempted to run into traffic. She later stated this was an attempt to kill herself.

Walker, Hoffman, and Nyren were able to restrain her before getting in front of the oncoming traffic. Schrubbe detained the passenger.

Police said these officers put their own safety at risk to save the life of the driver, and the detention of the passenger prevented escalation of the situation.

At the Delafield Common Council meeting on May 6, Walker, Hoffman, and Nyren were awarded with the department’s Life Saving Award and Schrubbe was presented with a letter of commendation.

Great work officers!