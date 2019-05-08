Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

‘I didn’t expect this:’ Milwaukee teacher named ‘Wisconsin Teacher of the Year’

Posted 4:31 pm, May 8, 2019, by , Updated at 05:36PM, May 8, 2019

Chad Sperzel-Wuchterl

MILWAUKEE -- The "Wisconsin Teacher of the Year" award for 2019 was handed out in Milwaukee. A surprise ceremony was held at Ronald Reagan High School on Wednesday, May 8.

Students at Reagan High School filed into the auditorium for a Teacher Appreciation Week assembly. Art teacher Chad Sperzel-Wuchterl helped direct the way -- not knowing this was all set up to honor him.

"I'm shocked, of course. I didn't expect this," said Sperzel-Wuchterl.

 

He's known for working against what he calls the "starving artist" misconception.

"The thing that really touches me is that the arts are being recognized -- the fine arts. We struggle so hard. We work so hard. There's such a belief that if you go into the arts, it's just a hobby. It's just a pastime. My biggest struggle has been getting the word out that you can make a living on it," said Sperzel-Wuchterl.

He infuses college experiences into his art classes.

Chad Sperzel-Wuchterl

As part of the honor,  Sperzel-Wuchterl received $3,000 from the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.