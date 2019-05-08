× New research says babies born with big heads are likely to be smarter

UNITED KINGDOM — If your child is born with a larger-than-average sized head, that might be a very good thing.

Researchers in Great Britain studied about 500,000 people from ages 37-73, between 2006 and 2011. The study found that babies with a head circumference of 12.5 inches to 14 inches were more likely to be smarter when they grew up.

Intelligence later in life was shown by achievements such as earning a college degree or scoring higher on verbal or numerical reasoning tests.

Babies that had bigger heads were also noted to have better overall health as well.

The study was published in the journal, “Molecular Psychiatry.”

