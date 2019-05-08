With 3-1 lead in series, Bucks back in Milwaukee for Game 5 against Celtics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Boston Celtics Wednesday night, May 8 in Milwaukee for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Bucks lead the series 3-1.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 39 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Bucks to a 113-101 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night.

The Bucks have won three straight since losing the opener of the best-of-seven series at home. They can eliminate the Celtics in Game 5 at home on Wednesday night and reach the East finals for the first time since the '01 team of Ray Allen and Glenn Robinson fell to Philadelphia's Allen Iverson and Dikembe Motumbo in seven games.

