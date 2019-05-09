× 10-year-old Hortonville student dies in 3-vehicle wreck involving school bus

HORTONVILLE — A 10-year-old Hortonville elementary school student died in a three-vehicle crash, according to FOX11Online.com. The wreck happened around 8 a.m. on Thursday, May 9.

Officials say a pickup truck going westbound on Highway 15 was stopped for traffic. A car, with the child inside, failed to stop and hit the pickup truck and then went off and hit the school bus coming eastbound.

Hortonville Schools say no children were on the school bus at the time of the crash. Counselors will be on hand for students and staff in the district.

A 10-year-old student that attended Hortonville Elementary School who was a passenger in a vehicle involved passed away due to injuries from the accident. Counselors will continue to be available in the district. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this student. — Hortonville Schools (@HortonvilleSD) May 9, 2019

Highway 15 in Ellington, near Hortonville, is closed between Greendale Road and Highway JJ.