FOX6’s Cassidy Williams shares story of resilience at Red Cross ‘Brave Hearts’ event

MENOMONEE FALLS -- The American Red Cross recognized people who have prevented life-threatening situations from happening, or who have helped others in the community in a "Brave Hearts" event Thursday, May 9.

Nine people were nominated this year.

FOX6's Cassidy Williams was there. She spoke about losing her home and belongings in the White Oaks apartment complex fire in Bayside, and how the Red Cross and North Shore Fire Department helped.

"Some I've heard call it a miracle that these things made it but I don't call it a miracle. To me that implies magic that it just happened. I have my Bible thanks to these men and the dedication of the North Shore Fire Department," said Williams.

Each year, "Brave Hearts" recognizes acts of humanity, compassion and bravery.