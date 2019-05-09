Gov. Tony Evers pushes back on plan to kill his Medicaid expansion plan

MADISON — Wisconsin’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is urging voters to pressure Republican lawmakers not to kill his Medicaid expansion plan.

The Republican-controlled budget committee was to vote Thursday on removing Medicaid expansion and a host of Evers’ other priorities from his two-year spending plan. The vote would kill those priorities for now, but they could be re-introduced later.

Evers tweeted Thursday that the vote means Republicans would “gut funding” to “help moms and babies, increase dental care services, improve long-term care, and much more.”

Evers wants to leverage federal money for Medicaid expansion to increase spending on other health care needs by $1.6 billion.

Republicans object to adding 82,000 people to Wisconsin’s Medicaid program and say it would disrupt the private insurance market. Republicans control the Legislature and can block anything Evers wants.

