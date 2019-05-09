× Gov. Tony Evers pushes back on plan to kill his Medicaid expansion plan

MADISON — Wisconsin’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is urging voters to pressure Republican lawmakers not to kill his Medicaid expansion plan.

The Republican-controlled budget committee was to vote Thursday on removing Medicaid expansion and a host of Evers’ other priorities from his two-year spending plan. The vote would kill those priorities for now, but they could be re-introduced later.

Evers tweeted Thursday that the vote means Republicans would “gut funding” to “help moms and babies, increase dental care services, improve long-term care, and much more.”

Let’s not forget what this vote means. The GOP is voting to gut funding for our plan to help moms and babies, increase dental care services, improve long-term care, and much more. There’s still time to call your legislators and stop this: 800-362-9472 https://t.co/LrAKRfRWSK — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) May 9, 2019

Evers wants to leverage federal money for Medicaid expansion to increase spending on other health care needs by $1.6 billion.

Republicans object to adding 82,000 people to Wisconsin’s Medicaid program and say it would disrupt the private insurance market. Republicans control the Legislature and can block anything Evers wants.