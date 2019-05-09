× Sheriff: Woman broke into home, pet the family dog, washed the dishes and left

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A woman was arrested and charged with burglary after sheriff’s officials said she broke into a home in Hamden, Ohio on Monday morning, May 6.

Officials with the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office said around 9 a.m., deputies arrived and spoke with an individual who said a female came into the home through the back door, sat down on the couch and began to pet the family dog, washed the dishes and then left the home.

The victim claimed the woman was acting very strangely.

As deputies spoke with the victim, sheriff’s officials received a call that a woman matching the description of the burglar was knocking on doors in the area of Omar Street in Hamden.

Sheriff’s officials said Cheyenne Ewing gave deputies a false name, and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. She advised she’d been up for two days. She was arrested, taken to jail an charged with burglary.