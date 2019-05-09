‘There was a need for this:’ Deer District lets Bucks fans without tickets be part of the excitement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A new era of basketball for the Milwaukee Bucks is being marked by victories on and off the court. After their Game 5 win over the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum Wednesday night, May 8, the Bucks advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 18 years.

"This is great!" said Walberto Gaud. "Milwaukee is literally right now -- we're on the map."

One-time skeptics have called Fiserv Forum a slam dunk.

"I mean, I was one of the ones -- 'a new arena is not going to do anything for them,' but wow," said Gaud.

Fans have gathered in the Deer District outside Fiserv Forum for the first time -- watching the game on the big screen while having fun with fellow fans.

"Fans have been incredible this entire run, and, I mean, that amount of support has been breathtaking in a lot of ways," said Dustin Godsey, chief marketing officer for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Pre-game activities and contests have given the crowd something to look forward to on the plaza, as have the new businesses surrounding Fiserv Forum.

"It's kind of Milwaukee's new living room. People want to stay. They want to gather," said Katharine Foley with Punch Bowl Social. "We've seen just sheer excitement. People are happy. It's really transformed the city."

Fans without tickets for the game simply have a place to go to get in on all the excitement -- feeling like they are part of it even when they're not inside the arena.

"There was a need for this sort of location, and I think as we continue to develop around here, we're just going to see more things build and that entire vision of this become the hub of downtown," said Godsey.

With the Milwaukee Bucks headed into Round 3 of the NBA playoffs, officials at the Bucks Pro Shop said they planned to roll out another round of playoff merchandise for fans.

