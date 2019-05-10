Aaron Rodgers reportedly making ‘Game of Thrones’ cameo on May 12

MILWAUKEE — It’s no secret that Aaron Rodgers is a huge Game of Thrones fan — and the Green Bay Packers quarterback might be taking a trip to Westeros this Sunday, May 12 with a cameo on the hit HBO series.

24 hour rule still applies folks, for all those who thought there were better things to do tonight than watch @GameOfThrones #iwaswatching #4moreepisodes #episode5shouldbegood # — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 22, 2019

Rodgers made a mysterious tweet back in April about the fantasy series, using a hashtag that says “Episode 5 should be good.” On Sunday, the fifth episode of the final season will be airing — and according to a tweet by Packers reporter Aaron Nagler, Rodgers will be making an appearance in the episode.

There has been no official confirmation from either Rodgers or HBO, but the rumors are taking the internet by storm.

Aaron Rodgers is going to be in Game of Thrones. Enjoy. — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) May 9, 2019

Rodgers wouldn’t be the first sports star to visit Westeros. In 2017, Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard appeared as a spear-throwing soldier. A number of high-profile musicians have made cameos as well, including Ed Sheeran and Chris Stapleton.

Time for the Season 1 play by play with Lord @AaronRodgers12 of Greenwater Bay. Your Binge #ForTheThrone continues with “The Pointy End,” “Baelor,” and “Fire and Blood.” https://t.co/crYx3Euc9u pic.twitter.com/L95Yy8X0q2 — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) December 23, 2018

Rodgers and his girlfriend Danica Patrick were spotted in Belfast, Ireland last summer — and as hardcore Thrones fans know, a number of GoT scenes were shot in northern Ireland.

Emilia Clarke, who plays Danaerys Targaryen, said episode 5 is going to be the biggest episode of the season. She told Jimmy Kimmel, “Episode five is bigger. Episode five is, I mean, four and five and six, they’re all insane but like… Find the biggest TV you can.”

Keep your eyes peeled during this Sunday’s episode — you might spot Aaron Rodgers, Lord of Greenwater Bay.