Bradford H.S. closed Friday as manhunt continues for 15-year-old after shooting

KENOSHA — Bradford High School in Kenosha is closed Friday, May 10 as a manhunt continues for a 15-year-old wanted in connection to a shooting that left a 16-year-old dead and her 39-year-old mother seriously injured.

Police say Martice Fuller had a relationship with the 16-year-old girl he killed — now identified as Kaylie Juga. Fuller may be armed with a firearm and is considered dangerous. Police say do not attempt to confront him.

With Fuller on the run, neighbors are left on edge.

The Kenosha Police Department, Kenosha Fire Department, and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department showed up to the scene at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 9, after reports that two people were shot.

A mobile command center set up, a tactical team entered the home and found no one else inside as an armed state patrol trooper sent neighbors back inside.

Three dogs were removed from the home.

Fuller stands 6’2″ tall, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was enrolled as an eSchool student with the Kenosha Unified School District as a student at Bradford and Indian Trails High Schools. Police say Fuller may be armed with a firearm and is considered armed and dangerous; do not attempt to confront him.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Those that wish to remain anonymous should call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.