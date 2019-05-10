Milwaukee man accused of being a serial robber, hitting 6 businesses in 2 weeks

MILWAUKEE — A 25-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of robbing or attempting to rob six businesses in less than two weeks. The accused is Shawn Maholmes-Salinas. He faces the following criminal counts:

Robbery, armed (threat of force), habitual criminality repeater (five counts)

Possession of a firearm by a felon, habitual criminality repeater, mandatory minimum-repeat firearm crimes (two counts)

Attempt robbery, armed (threat of force), habitual criminality repeater

The criminal complaint details the alleged crimes by business. They are noted below.

April 14: Dollar General (4412 W. Capitol Dr.)

The criminal complaint indicates Maholmes-Salinas walked into the store around 5:30 p.m.. He was “wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled tight to his head and a dark blue cloth covering his face.” A witness said Maholmes-Salinas had “a firearm that was partially concealed in his sweatshirt.” He yelled, “Give me the money, give me the money.” The complaint says the employee ran to the back of the store — and Maholmes-Salinas followed. The complaint says he continue to yell, “get back here, I’m gonna shoot you.” The employee eventually came back to the front of the store, opened the register and Maholmes-Salinas took approximately $455 before fleeing. Surveillance video captured the crime on camera.

April 19: DJ Spa and Nails (6733 W. Capitol Dr.)

The complaint says Maholmes-Salinas walked into the business shortly before 5 p.m. and yelled, “where’s the money, where’s the money!” Maholmes-Salinas allegedly grabbed the male owner of the business, “wrapped his left arm around his neck while he pointed the gun” at his wife. Again, Maholmes-Salinas demanded money. About $30-$40 was taken from one drawer — another drawer had only $18. Surveillance video captured the crime on camera.

April 25: Family Dollar (7616 W. Hampton Ave.)

Around 7:15 p.m., Maholmes-Salinas allegedly walked into the business with his hood up and a mask concealing his face. The complaint says he had a black pistol in his right hand. Maholmes-Salinas allegedly told an employee at the store to open the register. The complaint says Maholmes-Salinas grabbed a plastic bag and told the employee to “put the money in this.” He alleged told the employee “be player, be smooth.” Maholmes-Salinas then apparently grabbed the money and fled the store. Surveillance video captured the crime on camera.

April 27: Big Man’s Place (1932 W. Capitol Dr.)

This crime took place around 1:30 a.m. The criminal complaint says the defendant approached an employee at the bar and stated “give me everything you got.” The employee told the subject guns were not allowed in the bar. That is when the complaint says Maholmes-Salinas “took out the gun and pointed it at him.” He apparently yelled, “what do you want me to do shoot you?” The employee turned over about $1,100 from the register. The complaint indicates Maholmes-Salinas also took a tip jar that contained about $200.

April 29: Denny’s (7822 W. Capitol, Dr.)

The complaint indicates Maholmes-Salinas walked into this business shortly after 8 p.m. and approached the store manager stating, “are you the manager?” He allegedly demanded the manager open the restaurant’s safe. The complaint indicates Maholmes-Salinas saw a security guard had his cellphone out — which distracted him. That allowed the manager to flee the restaurant — and call 911. The complaint says the security guard told Maholmes-Salinas he did not have a gun. Maholmes-Salinas apparently demanded the guard open the register — but only the manager could do that. Maholmes-Salinas allegedly accused the guard of lying — and “struck him in the left side of the head with the gun.” Maholmes-Salinas then fled. Surveillance video captured the crime on camera.

April 29: Wendy’s (6225 W. Capitol Dr.)

About a half-hour after the attempted robbery at Denny’s, the complaint says Maholmes-Salinas walked into a Wendy’s restaurant. Maholmes-Salinas was allegedly masked and pointing a gun at workers inside the restaurant. He stated, “Where is the safe? Open up the safe.” During this exchange, another employee at Wendy’s grabbed Maholmes-Salinas from behind “and put him in a bear hug.” There was brief struggle before the defendant was brought to the ground. During that struggle, “the magazine fell out of the gun,” the complaint says. Employees were able to get the gun away from Maholmes-Salinas and hold him until police arrived. Surveillance video captured the crime on camera.

Maholmes-Salinas made his initial appearance in court on Saturday, May 4. He is being held on $50,000 cash bond — and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Monday, May 13.