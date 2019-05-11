Family faced with heartache after teen daughter shot dead by boyfriend she broke up with months ago 

KENOSHA — A Kenosha teen was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend on Thursday, May 9. Days later, FOX6 News is hearing from 16-year-old Kaylie Juga’s family, who’ve been struck with grief after the shooting left Kaylie dead and her mother injured.

FOX6 News received a message from Kaylie’s father, Nick, Saturday afternoon, May 11. The last few days have been unimaginable for the Juga family.

Outside their Kenosha home are flowers and candles from a vigil held for the 16-year-old.

Kaylie was gunned down inside her home. Her mother, Stephanie, was wounded by gunfire.

Police have arrested Kaylie’s former boyfriend, 15-year-old Martice Fuller, for breaking into the home and opening fire.

Kaylie’s father tells FOX6 News his daughter broke up with the suspect months ago. He says Kaylie was active in school, a free spirit and a role model to all.

Kaylie was a straight-A student at Bradford High School with college credits. Her death has left a hole in the hearts of so many, including a family friend who watched the teen grow up.

“She was sweet, she was innocent, she was shy sometimes. She was a wonderful daughter, everything I would want my kids to be. Her and her mom were so close,” said Netasha Ruffolo, family friend.

Nick Juga released the following statement, in part, to FOX6 News on Saturday, May 11:

“My daughter was the shining example of a beautiful, intelligent, and amazing person. Kaylie was an active, free spirit and positive role model for all. She played travel softball for 5 years, varsity cheer leader for Bradford, and a volley ball player. She was a straight A student, on the national honor society, and was set to graduate with over 23 college credits. Her laugh, her smile and her presence alone would lighten up a room, regardless of your mood, her laugh was so contagious. Kaylie had hopes of going to Minnesota state college seeking a medical degree. She had dreams of adopting children and becoming a successful individual. She was not a morning person and would still be amazing, funny and the most loveable person around. She had her older brother Tyler in her back pocket. There wasn’t anything we wouldn’t do just to see her smile. We love you baby girl. Nicholas Juga

FATHER of an amazing daughter”

Martice Fuller could be charged with burglary, attempted homicide and homicide as soon as Monday, May 13.