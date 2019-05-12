× 3 arrests: Heroin, cocaine, marijuana, firearms recovered when ‘no knock’ warrant executed in Kenosha

KENOSHA — Three arrests were made and heroin, cocaine, marijuana and firearms were recovered when members of the Kenosha Police Department’s Kenosha Drug Operations Group executed a search warrant at a home in Kenosha Thursday afternoon, May 9.

Police said just after 12:30 p.m., the “no knock” search warrant was served at a single-family apartment, with help from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department’s Tactical Response Team and Kenosha Police Department’s Gang Unit.

It was an attempt to locate Nicholas Sanford Sr., who had an active felony warrant for his arrest.

He and two others were taken into custody, and police said 48 grams of heroin which also tested positive for fentanyl, 4.1 grams of cocaine and 27.2 grams of marijuana were recovered, along with two handguns.

Online court records showed Sanford Sr. had a warrant out of Lake County, Illinois.

He was in court Friday, May 10 for an initial appearance — where he waived extradition. An extradition hearing was scheduled for May 22, and cash bond was set at $65,000.

According to online court records, Sanford Sr. had an open case out of Kenosha County, filed in August 2018. He was charged with misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse, repeater and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, domestic abuse, repeater.

He was in court Friday for a return on warrant/initial appearance — and pleaded not guilty. Cash bond was set at $750, and a pre-trial conference was set for June 7.