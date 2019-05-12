‘Pikachu’ tries to dethrone the ‘Avengers,’ but just misses

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Ryan Reynolds attends the premiere of "Pokemon Detective Pikachu" at Military Island in Times Square on May 2, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — “Avengers: Endgame” has topped the box office again in its third weekend in theaters.

The Walt Disney Co. says Sunday that the superhero pic earned an estimated $63.1 million from North American theaters, bringing its domestic total to $723.5 million.

It was a mixed bag for newcomers looking for a piece of the market.

“Pokémon Detective Pikachu” opened in second place with a promising $58 million. It features the voice of Ryan Reynolds as Pikachu.

“The Hustle,” a female-fronted spin on “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” with Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson, landed in third with $13.6 million despite lackluster reviews.

And the Diane Keaton cheerleading comedy “Poms” grossed only $5.1 million, placing sixth behind “The Intruder” and “Long Shot,” which are both in their second weekends.

