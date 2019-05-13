× 4-year-old died after finding gun of father, an Ohio state trooper

TOLEDO, Ohio — Authorities said the 4-year-old son of an Ohio state trooper found his father’s gun and accidentally shot and killed himself.

A coroner ruled Monday, May 13 that all evidence pointed to the boy shooting himself after finding an unsecured weapon inside his home in Toledo. Police said the boy on Sunday had been taken to a hospital, where he died.

The coroner identified the boy as 4-year-old Evan Sun. Authorities said he suffered one gunshot wound to the head.

The Ohio Highway Patrol identified the trooper and boy’s father as Fu Sun of its Toledo post.

Toledo police said the investigation was continuing and patrol officials said they would look into the division-issued gun involved in the shooting.