Charged: Teen suspected in death of Kaylie Juga admits he shot her, Juga’s mother

KENOSHA — 15-year-old Martice Fuller is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Kenosha County court on Monday, May 13 on charges associated with the fatal shooting of Kaylie Juga — and wounding of her mother, Stephanie. Fuller is now charged with the following:

First degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

Attempt first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

Burglary – armed with dangerous weapon

According to the criminal complaint, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to 66th St. around 3 p.m. on Thursday for a report of a shooting. The first deputy on the scene observed the garage door at the home was open — and he went inside. The deputy found Kaylie Juga lying on the floor of a room — suffering from fatal gunshot wounds. The deputy also came upon Stephanie Juga, Kaylie’s mother, who was also wounded.

The complaint says when asked about what happened Stephanie Juga told investigators Kaylie was in her room listening to music after school. Mrs. Juga said “she heard a blood curdling scream” followed by a bang. When Mrs. Juga stepped into the hallway, she told investigators she saw Fuller standing at the entrance of her daughter’s room. She “pleaded with the defendant, ‘You don’t have to do this.’ The defendant replied to Mrs. Juga, ‘Yes, I have to.'” Mrs. Juga told investigators she attempted to shut the door and was shot a couple of times. She eventually locked herself in a bathroom and called 911.

Detectives later interviewed a cousin of Fuller who stated Fuller arrived at her house around 11 p.m. on Thursday. She indicated Fuller stated he went to Juga’s house. The complaint says “the defendant admitted he then shot (Kaylie Juga).” The complaint goes on to say Kaylie’s mother “came running and so he shot her too and then fled the residence.” The cousin also told authorities “the defendant told her that, after he had shot the two individuals, that he changed clothes, got on his bike and was picked up by a friend.”

The next morning, Friday, May 10, Fuller’s cousin contacted the Kenosha Police Department and indicated the defendant wished to turn himself in.

Detectives reviewed home security video from a neighbor of the Juga family. It shows around 3 p.m. on Thursday that “a person matching the description of the defendant entered the driveway of the Juga residence and entered through the garage door. (A detective) indicated that he heard a loud echo within 2 1/2 minutes consistent with a gunshot, and that 15 seconds later, there are 6 more loud echoes consistent with more gunshots.” The same male who entered the house three minutes earlier is seen exiting the house through the garage — and “seen running west on the north side walk.”

FOX6 News has been told Stephanie Juga was still recovering — in a lot of physical pain. A GoFundMe page was set up to support the Juga family.