Gorillas make hilarious attempts to avoid rain at South Carolina zoo

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Gorillas and humans aren’t so different after all — especially when we find ourselves caught outside in the rain.

A hilarious video from Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia, South Carolina shows the beautiful and majestic creatures scurrying to get out of the rain. With baby gorillas in tow, the female primates stay close to the wall, swiftly moving into a drier place.

The male silver-back is seen patiently waiting for the mothers to go ahead of him.

Each creature is seen wincing, almost exactly as a human would, when the cold rain hits their backs before they make it under cover.