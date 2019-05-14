Fierce-looking Bango featured on new Bucks mural in Walker’s Point neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- You won't be able to miss the new Milwaukee Bucks "Fear the Deer" mural in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood.

Featuring a fierce-looking Bango, the bold art piece can be found near 4th and Florida Streets -- east of the Iron Horse Hotel.

The team officially unveiled the mural on Wednesday, May 15.

The artist, Bigshot Robot, said it took roughly 88 hours to sketch and paint the mural. He said it's the tallest he's ever made.

"It was my play on the intense deer. We're calling him 'Biggie' right now. It was just kind of cool to be able to put my spin on the Bucks character," said Bigshot Robot.

Bigshot Robot said he hopes people see the mural as a way to bring art and sports together.