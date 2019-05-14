‘Going bonkers!’ Milwaukee gospel rapper turns a new beat for the Bucks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A pair of Milwaukee men are on a mission to create the city's newest theme song for the Milwaukee Bucks.

It's loud and catchy -- and it's the brainchild of a Milwaukee gospel rapper turned sports rapper. He goes by the name "Just Chris."

"The original 'Bonkers' is a gospel song about going crazy and getting excited for Jesus," said Just Chris. "Original was, 'We going bonkers. We totally nuts.' And then I'd say, 'J-E-S-U-S, you know the name!'"

Inside a Milwaukee studio, Just Chris and a colleague came up with the idea for the remix.

"He was just on me, man. Just, 'Change the names and flip it around' -- and that's what we did," said Just Chris. "The fact that Jesus and the Bucks -- it's the same amount of syllables, so it was easy -- 'B-U-C-K-S, you know the name!'"

Once finished, the pair approached the Milwaukee Bucks with their newest song.

"They was like, 'We got a song. We got this.' And then I actually played the song right in front of the guy, and he was like, 'I can't get the tune out of my head,'" said Just Chris.

That ended up being for the best.

"We want the video to be done and out right before game time -- Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals," said Just Chris.

Just Chris told FOX6 News "Going Bonkers" would be played Wednesday, May 15 during the team's block party in the Deer District. Watch for the video to be launched at 5 p.m., ahead of Game 1 featuring the Bucks and Toronto Raptors.