Going Greek for the Greek Freak: Get a taste of the menu at Ouzo Cafe in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- In celebration of the Bucks, we're going Greek for the Greek Freak! Kasey spent the morning at Ouzo Cafe in Milwaukee where she's turning up the heat in the kitchen.

About Ouzo Cafe (website)

When our parents and grandparents made their journey from Greece to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, they brought the old country with them – the traditions, music, recipes, and yes, the Ouzo. Our family cherishes their heritage and culture, and we inspire our children with it.

Being Greek means eating Greek. Eating Greek means being able to taste, smell, see and maybe even hearl all the love that goes into the wonderful dishes of Greece. Ouzo is not just a Greek aperitif, it symbolizes the spirit of Greek life which always involves foods made from the freshest ingredients with all the cook’s love.

The sharing of food whenever family or friends gather is typical of the Greek way of life. The meal begins with Ouzo and a communal course of meze – small plates containing various kinds of cold and hot foods from cheese, olives and spreads to spinach pie, lamb and dolmades. At Ouzo Cafe you’ll be able to share in all the best that represents the Greek way of life as if you were a member of our family. Let Ouzo be the celebration of life.

