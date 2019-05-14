× Keg tapping ceremony marked grand reopening of Von Trier — under new ownership

MILWAUKEE — A keg tapping was held Tuesday, May 14 at Von Trier in celebration of the grand reopening under new owners.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett tapped the keg.

The co-owners of O’Brien’s Irish Pub and Jackson’s Blue Ribbon Pub purchased the iconic North Avenue bar.

“We wanted to buy it because it’s such an iconic part of Milwaukee’s east side and we wanted to make sure it stayed Von Trier and held up the tradition of Von Trier that’s been in place since 1978,” said Mark Zierath, co-owner.

The new owners said they planned to expand the kitchen and change the cocktail and food menus, but said they planned to continue serving Von Trier’s staples — German imports and cuisine.