Kesha headlines UWM’s PantherFest at BMO Harris Pavilion Sept. 6

Kesha (Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Kesha will headline PantherFest at the BMO Harris Pavilion on Sept. 6, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee officials announced Tuesday, May 14.

The concert will take place from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The annual PantherFest is a celebration of the new school year for not only students, but for the entire campus community.

Put on by a team of students and staff, PantherFest includes not only a concert, but also a Street Festival by the UWM Fountain.

The street festival will take place Sept. 6 before the concert, starting at 3 p.m., and will feature free food samples, activities and games, music from Milwaukee-area DJs and more.

Shuttles take people from the street festival to the concert.

UWM students receive one free ticket with a valid UWM ID. Students can purchase two more tickets for $20 each, as can faculty and staff.

The first few thousand students to take a shuttle to the concert will receive a wristband for priority seating.

