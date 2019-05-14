Milwaukee Vincent HS junior part of 7-on-7 football team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE--Devonte Smith is a junior at Milwaukee Vincent High School. He plays on the varsity football team. He is a linebacker. Devonte also plays for the 7-on-7 football program, "The Show." They play in tournaments around the country during the spring and summer. Devonte says he has been playing football since he was in 3rd grade and loves the competition and the physical contact in the sport. He is committed to play at NIU after graduation in 2020.

