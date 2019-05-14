Recognize this guy? Man robbed taxi driver near 55th and Sheridan in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help identifying a man wanted for an armed robbery that occurred on May 13 at about 3 p.m. near 55th and Sheridan.

According to police, the man was dropped off by a taxi cab driver -- the victim in this case. The man then displayed a handgun and demanded and obtained the victim’s money. The man fled the area on foot.

He was described as a man, black, standing 6’0 tall, between the ages of 16 and 19. He was last seen wearing a black vest with gold spikes on the shoulders, black T-shirt and black jeans. He was armed with a black hand gun with a red piece on the bottom.

Anyone that has information regarding this incident, please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.