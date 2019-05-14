Recognize this guy? Man robbed taxi driver near 55th and Sheridan in Milwaukee

Posted 1:27 pm, May 14, 2019, by , Updated at 01:29PM, May 14, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help identifying a man wanted for an armed robbery that occurred on May 13 at about 3 p.m. near 55th and Sheridan. 

According to police, the man was dropped off by a taxi cab driver -- the victim in this case. The man then displayed a handgun and demanded and obtained the victim’s money. The man fled the area on foot. 

He was described as a man, black, standing 6’0 tall, between the ages of 16 and 19. He was last seen wearing a black vest with gold spikes on the shoulders, black T-shirt and black jeans. He was armed with a black hand gun with a red piece on the bottom.

Anyone that has information regarding this incident, please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.