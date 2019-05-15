× 5-year-old boy brings crack cocaine to preschool

PHILADELPHIA — A 5-year-old boy brought nearly two dozen Ziploc bags of crack cocaine to his preschool.

Police say a teacher’s aide at the Saint Cyprian Children’s Center Preschool in Philadelphia, noticed that the child was acting strangely and suspected that a bag he had brought in was full of illegal drugs.

The teacher’s aide immediately told an administrator who called police.

When police arrived they found the boy with a clear plastic bag containing 22 purple Ziploc bags of crack cocaine.

Investigators and school officials do not believe any other students came in contact with the drugs.

Police are now trying to figure out where the drugs came from and how the boy was able to get his hands on them.