× 96 fans at Fiserv Forum for Bucks/Raptors Game 1 will receive a free gyro, honoring the Greek Freak

MILWAUKEE — Here’s something to look forward to for those planning to head to Fiserv Forum Wednesday, May 15 for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, featuring the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors.

The first 96 fans will receive a free gyro — one per person — while supplies last, thanks to 96.5 WKLH and Gyro MKE Mediterranean Grill.

According to a news release, the WKLH “Hometown Rock” street team will be outside Tavern at Turner on Vel Phillips Avenue next to Fiserv Forum starting at 5 p.m.

Fans are invited to have a Greek Freak for dinner, and then watch the Greek Freak have the Raptors for lunch!

Go Bucks!