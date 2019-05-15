96 fans at Fiserv Forum for Bucks/Raptors Game 1 will receive a free gyro, honoring the Greek Freak 

Posted 2:49 pm, May 15, 2019, by
Gyro/Giannis Antetokounmpo (Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Here’s something to look forward to for those planning to head to Fiserv Forum Wednesday, May 15 for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, featuring the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors.

The first 96 fans will receive a free gyro — one per person — while supplies last, thanks to 96.5 WKLH and Gyro MKE Mediterranean Grill.

According to a news release, the WKLH “Hometown Rock” street team will be outside Tavern at Turner on Vel Phillips Avenue next to Fiserv Forum starting at 5 p.m.

Fans are invited to have a Greek Freak for dinner, and then watch the Greek Freak have the Raptors for lunch!

Go Bucks!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.