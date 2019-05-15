× Medical examiner: Police shooting of Texas woman a homicide

BAYTOWN, Texas — A medical examiner has ruled the fatal shooting of a 44-year-old Houston-area woman by a police officer a homicide.

Online records show the Harris County Medical Examiner’s office found Pamela Turner’s death was caused by multiple gunshot wounds.

Baytown police have said one of their officers opened fire on Turner Monday night after she shocked him with his own Taser. A department spokesman did not respond to questions Wednesday.

A video of the incident shows Turner and the officer struggling after he tries to arrest her. Something flashes as they grapple on the ground, and the officer can be seen to pull back and fire five shots.

The medical examiner’s finding doesn’t indicate a crime was committed. Police and the Harris County district attorney are still investigating the shooting.

