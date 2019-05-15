Yooper accent one of sexiest accents in America, study says

Posted 5:36 pm, May 15, 2019, by

Fall picture of the Lake of the Clouds in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. — Holy wah! A new study says Yoopers have one of the sexiest accents in the United States.

Big 7 Travel, who conducted the study with help from 1.5 million people, found the “Yoopernese” accent ranked #14 overall.

The study defines “Yoopernese” as the dialect you’ll hear in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The accent is heavily influenced by the area’s Scandinavian immigrants, so they say ‘yah’ instead of yeah, “d” for “th” (“dere” for there, “dat” for “that”) and ‘eh’ at the end of most sentences.

As for the sexiest accent overall in the U.S., Texan took the top spot followed by Bostonian and New York.

Read more on the study here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.