Yooper accent one of sexiest accents in America, study says

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. — Holy wah! A new study says Yoopers have one of the sexiest accents in the United States.

Big 7 Travel, who conducted the study with help from 1.5 million people, found the “Yoopernese” accent ranked #14 overall.

The study defines “Yoopernese” as the dialect you’ll hear in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The accent is heavily influenced by the area’s Scandinavian immigrants, so they say ‘yah’ instead of yeah, “d” for “th” (“dere” for there, “dat” for “that”) and ‘eh’ at the end of most sentences.

As for the sexiest accent overall in the U.S., Texan took the top spot followed by Bostonian and New York.

