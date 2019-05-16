Appleton firefighter killed in line of duty, procession held in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Appleton Fire Department says a 14-year veteran of the fire department has died in the line of duty after responding to a medical call Wednesday, May 15. The body of the firefighter arrived in Milwaukee early Thursday morning, May 16. A procession came down the interstate overnight.

Firefighters lined the streets as emergency vehicles escorted the body to the medical examiner's office.

A shooting took place in downtown Appleton Wednesday, May 15. Appleton police said officers and firefighters responded to the Valley Transit Center for a medical call.

The shooting occurred while officials were processing the incident — treating the person at the scene.

Injured parties were transported to hospitals. According to WLUK, an Appleton police officer and firefighter were among four total people hurt. The firefighter died at a local hospital.