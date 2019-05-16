× Keaira Walker charged in fatal shooting of Orlando Euell at 25th and Pierce

MILWAUKEE — Keaira Walker of Milwaukee is now criminally charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Orlando Euell near 25th and Pierce on Wednesday, May 8. Walker, 21, faces the following criminal charges:

Felony murder

Possession of a firearm by a felon

According to the criminal complaint, a detective was dispatched to 25th and Pierce for a report of a shooting. They found Euell “laying along the curb on the west side of the street.” Despite attempts to save his life, Euell was pronounced deceased on the scene. The victim had died from a single gunshot wound.

The complaint indicates a detective spoke with a longtime friend of Walker. She indicated “she was asleep in the backseat of the defendant’s Pontiac G6 when the defendant hit her in the leg and told her to move over so that (Euell) could get in the car.” Euell had apparently approached Walker near 27th and National about getting some drugs. He got on the vehicle — and they drove from that scene.

According to the criminal complaint, during the drive Euell told Walker “he only wanted to spend $40 and not the whole $200” that he originally indicated. By this time, the vehicle was now at the corner of 25th and Pierce. The friend told police “she saw the defendant reach towards the door and that as she did so, (Euell) told the defendant she would have to kill him to get the whole $200.” Walker then pulled a gun on Euell, the complaint indicates. A brief struggle ensued — and during that struggle, the gun went off and Euell fell out of the vehicle. Walker allegedly drove off at that point.

The complaint indicates a second witness inside Walker’s car had a very similar story about the events leading to the shooting. As Walker pulled away from the shooting scene, the complaint says the second witness told police Walker “said to her that she hoped she didn’t have to ‘smoke her too.'” That second witness later identified Walker in a photo array.

Walker was charged with the crimes on Wednesday, May 15.