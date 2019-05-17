Appleton police identify officers, suspect and victim in transit center shooting

APPLETON — Appleton police released new details Friday, May 17, into the shooting incident at Valley Transit Center that left a firefighter dead and others hurt.

According to police, 47-year-old Ruben Houston of Wausau, was having a medical emergency when he arrived at the Appleton transit center on a bus around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15. Authorities say first responders tended to Houston on the bus, and he eventually got off and started walking toward the library when “the incident escalated into shots being fired.”

Officials say Appleton police officers — identified as Sergeant Christopher Biese with 14 years on the force, and Paul Christensen with 14 months on the force — fired at least one round “in response to the threat.”

Appleton Firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard, a 14-year veteran with the department, was fatally shot during the incident.

A bystander, identified as 30-year-old Brittany Schowalter, was struck by gunfire. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. Officer Christensen also suffered a gunshot wound and was released from the hospital.

The officers are currently on administrative leave, in accordance with the Appleton Police Department’s policy.

The investigation is being led by the Green Bay Police Department, with the assistance of several other state and local agencies.