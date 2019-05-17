× Drivers take note: S. 1st St. bridge over Kinnickinnic River to be closed on May 20, 21

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) announced on Friday, May 17 that the South 1st Street Bascule Bridge over the Kinnickinnic River will be closed entirely to vehicular traffic from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, May 20 and Tuesday, May 21 — weather permitting.

The work being done a the location consists of installing a new fiber optic cable connection for the remote operation of the bridge. The detour is only limited to vehicular traffic; pedestrian access will be unaffected by the work.

Motorists can follow the signed detour route. Southbound traffic will be directed west on West Maple Street to South 5th Street, south on South 5th Street to West Becher Street, and east on West Becher Street. Northbound traffic will be directed West on West Becher Street to South 4th Street, north on South 4th Street to West Maple Street and east on West Maple Street.