Gov. Evers orders flags flown at half-staff for fallen firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers ordered on Friday, May 17 the flags of the United States and the State of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff as a mark of respect for Mitchell Lundgaard. The order is effective beginning immediately and ending at sunset on the date of interment.

Lundgaard was shot when he responded to a medical emergency at the downtown transit center in Appleton Wednesday evening. Lundgaard was a 14-year veteran of the department, and left behind a wife and three young children.

Gov. Evers issued the following statement in a news release:

“Kathy and I are saddened by this loss and our hearts are with Mitchell’s wife, his three sons, the entire Appleton Fire Department, and the Fox River Valley community. Mitchell dedicated his life and career to protecting the members of his community and leaves behind an honorable legacy of service to his department and his state and he will be missed.”