MPD needs help to ID woman accused of stabbing MCTS bus driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for the aggravated assault of a Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus driver near 76th and Appleton on Wednesday, May 15.

Officials say the suspect refused to pay the bus fare around 3:30 p.m. When confronted by the driver that she had to pay the bus fare, officials say she became both verbally and physically abusive to the bus driver, which resulted in the driver being stabbed. MCTS officials say the bus driver suffered minor injuries to his arm when the woman climbed over the driver's security shield.

The suspect is described as a female, African-American, 5’4-5’5 tall with a slim build, and in her early 30s. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and a white head scarf.

Anyone with any information, is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

Kristina Hoffman, MCTS Director of Marketing and Communications released the following statement on this matter:

"The safety of MCTS employees and riders is our highest priority. Anyone who decides to board our buses and cause disruptions or harm will be caught and held accountable for their actions. MCTS provides more than 30 million rides each year. While attacks on bus operators are extremely rare, even one is too many. Our focus is on maintaining a safe environment for all employees and riders."