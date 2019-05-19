× Police: Men distracted Walmart employee, got away with laptops worth $2K+

RHINELANDER — Police on Friday, May 17 released surveillance photos of two men accused of distracting an employee at the Walmart store in Rhinelander and making off with two laptops.

It happened early on April 26.

Police said per policy, after the men selected the laptops, valued at $2,808, a employee brought them up to a register, where another employee scanned them.

The men then asked for a pack of cigarettes behind the counter, and while the employee’s back was turned, one suspect reached around and hit the cash tender button without paying for the items.

The man who remained at the register then purchased a couple of small items and paid in cash.

Change was due, but police said the men walked off with the laptops.

They got away in a black or dark 2016-2019 Chevrolet Malibu with unknown license plate numbers.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Rhinelander police.