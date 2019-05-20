× County Executive Chris Abele to sign resolution declaring racism a public health crisis

MILWAUKEE — County Executive Chris Abele on Monday morning, May 20 will sign the resolution declaring racism as a public health crisis. The resolution builds on county efforts to advance racial equity practices and change systems and institutions that affect community health.

According to a press release, the resolution holds the county to: assess internal policies and procedures to make sure racial equity is a core element of the county; work to create an inclusive organization and identify specific activities to increase diversity; incorporate inclusion and equity, and offer educational training to expand employees’ understanding of how racism affects people; advocate for policies that improve health in communities of color; and encourage other local, state and national entities to recognize racism as a public health crisis.

Since it was established in 2016, the Office on African American Affairs has worked to ensure racial equity is a core element of the county. By 2019, OAAA will train more than 5,500 employees in racial equity. The program, already underway, ensures people at all levels are trained to help move the conversation into action and look at public and private systems through a racial equity lens.